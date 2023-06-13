St. Louis LEGO Brick Convention announced for July

Tickets are available now for $14.99.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A LEGO Brick Convention is making its way to St. Louis next month.

The St. Louis Brick Convention is an exciting event for LEGO lovers of all ages, and it'll be at the Greensfelder Recreation Complex in Manchester on July 29 and 30.

Attendees of the convention will not only be able to see hundreds of intricate LEGO builds from LEGO artists all over the United States, but there will also be opportunities to meet LEGO celebrities.

LEGOs will be available for purchase at the convention as well, and a brick pit with thousands of LEGO bricks will be open for attendees to build their own creations.

Other activities at the convention will include a Star Wars Zone with LEGO creations from the Star Wars Universe, a Castle Build Zone where you can build a medieval castle out of LEGOs and a Fan Zone, which will display builds of local LEGO creators.

Tickets are available now for $14.99. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly.