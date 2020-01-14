The ‘Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience’ is coming back to St. Louis County this summer.

The ‘BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention,’ will be in Ballwin on July 18 and 19. It’ll be held at the Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park. Last year was the first year the convention came to the St. Louis area.

At past events, the team at BrickUniverse has witnessed thousands of LEGO fans show up to enjoy live LEGO builds, the Building Zone with thousands of LEGO bricks for attendees to build with, and select galleries of amazing and life-sized LEGO models.

Special guests include, Jonathan Lopes, Rocco Buttliere, Raymond Griffith, Paul Hetherington and Greyson Beights.

