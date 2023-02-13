1 injured, 2 dogs dead in Saturday St. Louis County house fire

Two dogs belonging to the person rescued died in the fire.

LEMAY, Mo. — Firefighters with the Lemay Fire Protection District rescued one person from a house fire Saturday night.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, in the 100 block of Lemay Gardens Drive, according to a news release from the Lemay Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were told one person was trapped in the home.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy fire and smoke were in the home, the release said.

Firefighters quickly located a person inside the home, who had moderate injuries from smoke and extreme heat. The person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Two dogs belonging to the person rescued died in the fire.

The fire was able to be kept under control and extinguished, according to the release. Firefighters and EMS from Lemay, Affton, Mehlville and St. Louis city responded to the fire.

The Lemay Fire Protection District turned the fire scene over to the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit for investigation, the release said.

The cause for the fire is being investigated.

The release said it is unknown if smoke detectors were working in the home.