LADUE, Mo. — What's your favorite section of the library? Non-fiction? Romance? A new department at St. Louis County libraries is making some noise — and might just be your new favorite.

Beginning Monday, June 25, musical instruments will be available for check out with your St. Louis County Library card. The instruments, which include ukuleles, bongos, banjos, and acoustic guitars, are brand new and will come with cases and instructional DVDs or booklets.

The program will roll out at four branches — St. Louis County Library Headquarters, Florissant Valley, Grant's View and Daniel Boone. Library administrators said this is the first stage of the program, and they hope to offer more instruments at more locations by the fall.

Kristen Sorth, the director of the County Library, said they anticipate the program will be equally popular among kids and adults.

