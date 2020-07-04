GODFREY, Ill. — Lewis and Clark Community College donated medical supplies from its health sciences programs to local hospitals.

Hundreds of boxes of masks, gloves, gowns and sanitizers were donated to Alton Memorial Hospital and OSF St. Anthony's in Alton.

“Lewis and Clark Community College strives hard to be a good community partner at all times, and we are working with our area hospitals, first responders and medical providers to explore every opportunity we have to continue to serve our community during this time of crisis,” said Interim president Lori Artis in a press release.

The college made the donations due to a shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers across the country.

Both hospitals are currently accepting donations including homemade masks, according to the release. To donate, contact Cindy Bray at Alton Memorial at cindy.bray@bjc.org or Lisa Spencer for OSF St. Anthony’s at Lisa.M.Spencer@osfhealthcare.org.

“We all have a part to play to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and we are blessed to have an amazing community partner in Lewis and Clark Community College and their Health Sciences programs that have donated masks to help protect our employees, our patients, and the community,” said OSF Saint Anthony’s HealthCare President Ajay Pathak in the release.

The college's campus is currently closed under the state's stay-at-home order, but classes are continuing online.

