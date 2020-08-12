St. Louis Board of Aldermen president makes request to Gov. Parson to waive fees, penalties for personal property taxes

Lewis Reed said allowing residents and businesses additional time to pay their taxes without fear of incurring court costs "will go a long way"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed sent a request to Missouri Governor Mike Parson asking him to waive fees and penalties for unpaid personal property taxes.

In March, the Missouri Department of Revenue provided special tax filing and payment relief to individuals and corporations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those extensions ended in July.

In the letter, Reed urged Parson to waive late penalties and interest for personal property taxes that remain unpaid after Dec. 31.

“As we approach the end of the year, many individuals are struggling to pay for basic items and businesses are struggling to keep their doors open,” Reed said in the letter.

Reed said allowing residents and businesses additional time to pay their taxes without fear of incurring court costs “will go a long way.”