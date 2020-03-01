ST. LOUIS — A quick round of light snow will burst through the St. Louis area early tomorrow morning.

Flurries will start up between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. for the 5 On Your Side viewing area, starting with our northwestern counties first and spreading east.

Most areas will see only flakes in the air, but some spots will gather a bit of accumulation. Trace to 1/2" of snow is expected in St. Louis. Road temperatures are warm, so snow should only be an issue on overpasses and bridges. Grassy areas will see a majority of the accumulation.

Saturday's hourly St. Louis area forecast

KSDK

The snow will be minimal at best and it will not be sticking around for long. Highs will reach into the upper 30s by Saturday afternoon.

The weather does a 180 for Sunday. The sun will come out and highs will soar into the mid 50s.