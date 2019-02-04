ST. LOUIS – April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day and businesses and landmarks across St. Louis are showing their support by lighting it up blue.

Autism impacts more than 70 million people worldwide, according to Autism Speaks.

RELATED: St. Louis Aquarium among first in the world to be built with sensory inclusion in mind

“We continue to advance understanding and acceptance,” noted Greg Yawitz, chairman of St. Louis Chapter of Autism Speaks’ board. “With autism now diagnosed in one out of 59 children, the breadth of the spectrum means just about everyone knows someone living with autism. Those on the spectrum can be significantly impaired while others are found in the workplace, in college and raising families of their own. Understanding the puzzle of autism and the breadth of the spectrum is at the heart of Autism Speaks fundraising and awareness efforts.”

HOK will be among several businesses participating in ‘Light it up Blue for Autism Speaks.’ Others include West County Shopping Center, Scott Air Force Base, the Lumiere Place Casino and Four Seasons Hotel, James S. McDonnell Planetarium, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and more.