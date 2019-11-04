ST. LOUIS — A couple expecting their first baby in just days doesn't have a ride to the hospital.

That's because while crews were working on a light pole Wednesday, the pole fell on their car.

"Now we're a little worried,” Chris Simmons said.

He and his wife Athena just moved to the Gate neighborhood two weeks ago. They’ve been planning for their baby boy, but this was something they couldn’t plan for.



“This is actually our ride to the appointments, to the sonograms,” Athena said.



They didn’t believe it at first, when the police officer knocked on the door with the news.



"I started laughing like, 'C’mon bro, that didn't really happen, like, where's the pole? If it happened, where's the pole?' And he said they took it out already,” Chris said. "The officer came back and said it was an act of God is what he deemed it."

But the Simmons say no way. It happened while city crews were here doing electrical work on the light pole.

"The entire windshield is cracked, the top of the hood is completely caved in,” Chris said.

Chris said he filed a claim with the city.

"We're kinda just stuck in limbo here,” he said.

And they don't have much time to spare.

A city spokesman told 5 On Your Side they’re working to get it resolved as soon as possible.

