Longtime politician is 'livid' over lack of lighting in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — "This has been volunteer work. I spent 90% of my life in volunteer work. I like addressing people's problems," Committeeman Anthony Bell said.

Now, Bell is sick of one nagging problem.

"Oh, man, I am more than frustrated," said Bell.

He's furious about two broken pieces from banged-up light poles. Both are located on Bailey Avenue, down the street from Bell's home.

The concerned committeeman said the one near Garrison has been in bad condition for the past six months.

While Bell lives in the city’s recently merged 14th Ward, he is still the committeeman for the 3rd Ward until those elections occur in 2024.

"Those wires are live wires," Bell said. "I just happen to know how to pick them up with my hands because I'm very familiar with construction."

Just feet away, he says the other "potential danger" has been there for nine months and counting.

"I've called several times since last year to address the problem," Bell said.

His calls to city hall left him in the dark.

"I called the city's street department and the Citizens Service Bureau, and they said they had light poles contracted out. And then, I said even contractors are supposed to do their jobs," a frustrated Bell said.

Neighbors fear not having more working lights might lead to more crimes.

"Nothing's ever been done about it," said neighbor Gwen Davidson. "We need more lighting for the safety of the children and for the residents in this neighborhood."

Bell took 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend and photographer Eric Voss about three blocks from his neighborhood to the intersection of Natural Bridge and Salisbury. There, he showed them 100 brand-new light poles just sitting there.

"I only need two of those electrical poles for my block," Bell said.

However, he can't have any of those light poles. A city spokesperson said they're for a multimillion-dollar federal transportation project, not for residential use.

"I just want to see change. I want the lights back up," Bell said.

5 On Your Side reached out to the city. In a statement, Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones, said: "Supply chain issues for both light poles and fixtures have created a backlog of these requests, so the city is working to replace these fixtures, in the order it receives these requests, as backordered materials arrive."

Click here to learn how you to report a street lighting problem to the city.