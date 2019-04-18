COLUMBIA, Ill — A lightning strike likely sparked a fire that burned down a mansion and left a woman dead early Thursday morning in Columbia, Illinois.

The investigation is still underway, but Columbia Fire Chief Mike Roediger said his initial belief is that a bolt of lighting is to blame. Strong storms were moving through the area just before the fire was reported.

At 3:18 a.m., multiple fire departments responded to the large home in the 7100 block of Summit View Drive. Crews battled the fire for hours.

The home collapsed while the fire burned. Several hours later, firefighters discovered a body in the garage area, where the second floor had collapsed.

Fire officials have identified the victim as Carol Saylor. She was 86 years old. Officials said her cause of death was smoke inhalation.

5 On Your Side was told there were dogs that lived at the home that were missing after the fire. Those dogs have since been found safe at the groomers.

