ST. LOUIS — Lime posted an online statement this week saying it discovered an issue in August with the type of battery called Ninebot.

“A manufacturing defect could result in the battery smoldering or, in some cases, catching fire,” the company wrote.

As part of the Lime Program, people are able to earn some extra money by charging the scooters in his/her home or apartment.

However, from now on, those scooters with the Ninebot battery can only be charged at Lime facilities, where there will be 24/7 staffing.

Additionally, Lime said it is using a daily diagnostic testing software on all of its scooters to make sure the batteries are in good shape.

To read the entire statement, you can visit the company website here.

© 2018 KSDK