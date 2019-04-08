LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Lincoln County Ambulance District covers 640 square miles.

But this line of service is trying to keep up.

Chief Administrator Ray Antonacci said it's the fastest-growing county in Missouri.

"We had 2.8% growth from '17 to '18 and we expect that growth to continue. We were running 4,900 calls with ambulances. Now, we are running 7,100 calls with the same 5 ambulances and we expect that to be over 7,400 by the end of 2019," Antonacci said.

With more residents in the area that means more response calls. But with five ambulances, they're running behind the national average of 8 minutes. Their response times are 12 minutes.

That's why Lincoln County is trying to add three ambulances and re-position ambulance bases.

They already have locations in Troy, Winfield, Auburn, and Elsberry. But they would create a Troy West and Troy East. Troy West would have a five-minute response to Hawk Point, rather than a 15-minute response there.

"That’s one of the areas in our county that has the longest response times in the area," Antonacci said.

But this comes with a price tag. Prop Ambulance is a 35 cent property tax increase.

Troy resident Kevin Parsons said he doesn't mind paying that extra cost since he believes every second counts.

Parsons said three years ago, he almost flat-lined.

"Their quick response and the help of others, I was basically brought back," he said.

Lesia Hatfield also thinks that her child, who has a rare genetic disorder, can use that additional help. "If they don't make the quick response time, it could be worse my child or anyone else in the county," Hatfield adds.

The county-wide election will take place on Aug. 6. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

