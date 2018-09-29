LINCOLN COUNTY - A 19 year old is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash late Friday night on Northbound Ridge Road just south of Hardy Road.

Police say the 2007 Honda Accord veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

19 year old Christopher Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene.

52 year old Martin Laird and the driver, 19 year old Adam Laird, were taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Martin Laird was airlifted with serious injuries.

All of the occupants of the car are from Ballwin, Missouri.

