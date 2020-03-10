6 teens injured after car overturns in Lincoln County

Four of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Six teens were injured in a crash in Lincoln County Friday night.

At around 7:22 p.m., a Toyota Camry was travelling along Route JJ west of Homestead Lane when it traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Two of the passengers, a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The three other passengers, a 13-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital.