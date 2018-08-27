LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Deputy Ryan Parker was out on patrol when he saw something he had to get to the bottom of ... a giant slip-n-slide.

Parker was patrolling in the area of Highway B in northeast Lincoln County when he saw kids sliding down a steep hill on a homemade slip-n-slide. He pulled up in his patrol car and cheered the kids as they went down the hill, but the tables turned when the kids convinced him to take a turn.

Watch the video below, or click here if you can't see the video.

After investigating how slippery the slide was, Deputy Parker invited the kids to sit in his patrol car and activate the sirens.

“We had a good time and I made a few more friends," Parker said in a Facebook post. "I really enjoy our community and look forward to crashing other slip and slide party!"

So if you have a slip-n-slide party in Lincoln County, the cops just might show up.

