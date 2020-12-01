LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles woman died after the car she was in crashed into a flooded creek and sank.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol believes a 21-year-old man was speeding down S. Seventh Street in Elsberry Friday night. The road ended, but the man kept driving, according to MSHP’s crash report.
The Chevy Silverado drove off the road, hit the levee and went airborne. The truck landed in a flooded creek.
The man was able to get out of the truck, but the vehicle sank with a 20-year-old woman still inside. She was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the woman as Jennelle Wulfmeier.
MSHP has not released any further details at this time.
