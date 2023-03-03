Lincoln County community hosts fundraiser for 5 victims of deadly February car crash

The fundraiser is from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at The Factory on Cherry in Troy, Missouri.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been almost a month since a car crash in Lincoln County killed three high school students and critically injured two others.

It happened Sunday, Feb. 5. Investigators reported the 2008 Ford focus was traveling too fast, went airborne and began skidding as it landed back on the roadway. The car left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped.

From the moment this tragedy happened, the community wrapped its arms around the grieving families.

On Saturday, there will be another way that anyone who wants to help, can.

There will be a fundraiser event at The Factory on Cherry in Troy. It’s from noon to 4 p.m., and there will be food from local participating restaurants and organizations, raffles, and T-Shirts to buy. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the families to cover funeral and medical costs.

“There’s definitely a little bit of an empty spot. Makes you realize you really do wanna keep your kids close,” Jordan Reichert said.

The last few months have been filled with loss for Reichert.

“We’re getting through it one day at a time," she said.

She lost her nephew, Kaeden Tyler, in the car crash.

The victims who died in the crash were William Flickinger, 18, from Troy, Tyler, a 15-year-old boy from Winfield and Emily McNees, a 17-year-old girl from Hawk Point.

The survivors, Hailey, a 17-year-old girl from Winfield and Trevor, a 20-year-old Troy man were airlifted to St. Louis Mercy Hospital. Family and friends confirmed these identities with 5 On Your Side.

“It’s just been an outpouring of support from the community and our village, and it’s kept us together. It’s kept us whole," she said.

Alysia Hodges and her husband, with Vets Rolling Smoke & BBQ, said they knew they needed to help.

“We reached out, started getting some balls rolling, finding out what can we do, how can we help them,” Hodges said.

They teamed up with several other organizations Saturday to put together the fundraiser event.

“This has got to be probably the hardest thing any family would have to go through," she said.

She said any and every donation is appreciated and will help.

The Factory on Cherry is filled with greenery and bright light. It's a symbol of life, even in loss.

“Tomorrow I’ll just be thinking of how much I wish he was there to laugh at people with me and how awkward we are in public settings," Reichert said.