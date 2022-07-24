x
Lincoln County man dies in tractor crash Sunday

From Silex, Missouri, Johnny Tompkins, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by first responder.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A man died in Lincoln County after he was thrown from a tractor Sunday evening.

From Silex, Missouri, Johnny Tompkins, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by first responders with the Lincoln County Ambulance District.

The crash happened near the 4800 block of Highway H.

Tompkins was driving a 1948 International Harvester Series M tractor that was extensively damaged during the crash. 

According to an online crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tompkins was driving north on Highway H when the tractor crossed the center line and traveled west of the roadway. 

The tractor flipped, and the driver was thrown. Tompkins was pronounced dead at 5:27 p.m.

The crash report didn't say if Tompkins was wearing a seat belt, but it did say he was exempted from wearing one.

The crash happened in MSHP Troop C's area of responsibility, which includes Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Perry, Pike, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Warren, and Washington counties.

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available. 

