24-year-old Lincoln County man dies in motorcycle crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A 24-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Lincoln County Wednesday night.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. along Route EE near Mansion Road.

A motorcycle was traveling westbound on Route EE when it hit the side of a firetruck that was traveling eastbound, according to the crash report.

The diver of the motorcycle, Cody Hastie of Winfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.