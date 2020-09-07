24-year-old Lincoln County man dies in motorcycle crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A 24-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Lincoln County Wednesday night.
The crash happened at around 9 p.m. along Route EE near Mansion Road.
A motorcycle was traveling westbound on Route EE when it hit the side of a firetruck that was traveling eastbound, according to the crash report.
The diver of the motorcycle, Cody Hastie of Winfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.
More Local News
- Cape Girardeau man wanted for punching a 12-year-old street dancer turns himself in
- 2 city employees assaulted near protests outside St. Louis City Hall
- Jefferson County man drowns while swimming in Big River
- No, MDC is not stocking alligators at Table Rock Lake
- Here's where you can watch baseball games in person this season
- Chris 'Mac' McKenzie turned his love of quality meat into one of St. Louis' best burgers