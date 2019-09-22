LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A Lincoln County man was killed in a car crash Saturday evening.

At 8:20 p.m., Terry Schell was driving his 2007 Buick LaCrosse on Route Y near Highway 79 when he drove off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Schell’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash and he did not have any passengers in the car.

Schell was 67 years old and from Foley, Missouri.

Read more:

RELATED: Pittsburgh police: Multiple deaths and hospitalizations on South Side

RELATED: 'They are important' | St. Louis non-profit's basketball tournament uplifts kids after a violent summer

RELATED: Justices' DC sniper case examines teen murderers' sentences

RELATED: 21-year-old Columbia College student from Festus dies after ladder fall

RELATED: This 'once-in-a-lifetime' shot of a kingfisher in flight has people in awe