Lincoln County police searching for missing elderly man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Michael Clifford Spangler, 79, was last seen along Ethlyn Road in Winfield at around 6 p.m. on Monday. Police said he has as history of being confused and didn’t return home for dinner.

Spangler’s phone was last pinged in the Summit, Missouri area on Tuesday.

Spangler is 5 feet,11 inches tall, weighs about 225 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he also has a scar on his right finger, a scar on one of his knees and wears glasses.

He drives a 1999 Ford Taurus with Missouri license plates TB2D8U.