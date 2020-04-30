Lincoln County releases phase one plan to reopen May 4

Under the order, dine-in services may resume at restaurants and bars, provided they follow social distancing and public health measures

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Health Department is instituting a "Phase 1 Order" to begin reopening the county at 12:01 a.m. May 4, under the guidelines of Gov. Mike Parson's "Show Me Strong Recovery Plan."

The order remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. May 31.

Under the order, dining-in service may resume at restaurants and bars, provided they follow social distancing and public health measures. Places of worship may also reopen.

Businesses that reopen must follow "enhanced precautionary measures." People who perform job duties requiring them to be within six feet of others must wear a mask and must disinfect contact services every two hours or between every customer.

"The continued use and provision of drive-thru, pickup or delivery options is strongly encouraged throughout the duration of this order," the order said.

Retail locations must limit the number of people in their business to 25% of their fire code occupancy if they are less than 10,000 square feet, or 10% of fire code occupancy if they are more than 10,000 square feet.

Those who leave their homes will be required to follow CDC social distancing guidelines, such as maintaining a six-foot distance and avoiding mass gatherings. They are allowed to attend places of worship so long as they practice social distancing guidelines.

Nursing homes and similar facilities will remain closed to visitors expect in the cases of "providing critical assistance or end-of-life circumstances."

"The LCHD is committed to protecting the public and will consider violations of this Order to be a direct threat to public life, health, safety and property of the citizens of Lincoln County, Missouri," the order said.

For more information on Missouri's "Show Me Strong Recovery Plan," visit the Missouri governor's website.

View Lincoln County's full order below: