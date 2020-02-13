LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — No one was injured when a school bus slid off the road during its afternoon route Wednesday.

The bus belongs to the Lincoln County R-III School District, said district spokesperson Audrey Henebry. The driver and one student were on the bus when its front end went off Pear Orchard Road.

The bus wasn't damaged and the student's parents were immediately contacted.

The school district covers 238 square miles and transports 4,500 students to school daily, Henebry said.

"Many of the roads we travel are gravel and can be difficult to navigate when weather conditions are not favorable. With this in mind, our administration keeps a close eye on the weather and road conditions at all times," Henebry said in a statement to 5 On Your Side.

"When morning decisions are required, our Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and Director of Transportation begin assessing the roads at 3:30 AM. This practice was completed this morning and the decision was made that we could safely pick up and deliver students by utilizing our designated alternate bus stops, communicated as 'Roads of Concern' to our families."

The district was also utilizing its "Roads of Concern" list on Thursday, according to its website.

