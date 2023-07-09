Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy dies in motorcycle crash

Steven Tucker died after a car crossed the center line and hit his motorcycle.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A 60-year-old man who worked as a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office died in a crash Saturday evening.

Steven Tucker was traveling north on Highway J nearing Bruning Lane in Lincoln County when a Ford Focus driving south crossed the center line and hit Tucker's motorcycle, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Tucker died from his injuries.

"Deputy Steven Tucker embodied the spirit of service, honor, and selflessness, exemplifying the qualities expected of a law enforcement professional. His unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the community will forever be remembered by his colleagues and the citizens he served," said a statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. "Deputy Tucker's loss is a significant blow to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, and he will be deeply missed by his fellow deputies, friends, and family."

Tucker joined the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in 2023 and worked as a member of the Court Services Bureau, the statement said.

"Sheriff Harrell, along with the entire Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, extends their deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Deputy Tucker during this unimaginably difficult time. The Sheriff's Office is providing the necessary support and resources to Deputy Tucker's family as they navigate through this painful ordeal," the statement read.

Privacy was requested for Tucker's family in this time after his death.

Funeral service arrangements for Tucker will be organized and posted at a later date, the statement said.

The driver of the Ford Focus suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to the crash report.

No additional details were provided about the crash.