LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed in a car crash Christmas evening in Lincoln County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed.
Elizabeth Rutledge was driving north on Route H when her SUV traveled off the right side of the road. She overcorrected and got back on the road, according to the MSHP crash report, which led her vehicle to overturn.
The impact threw Rutledge from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rutledge was 32 years old and from Troy, Missouri.
