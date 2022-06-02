Lindbergh High School teacher accused of sex crimes victimizing student

Grant Gaumer was charged with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of sexual contact with a student.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Lindbergh High School teacher was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes that victimized a student, police said.

Grant Gaumer, 37, was charged with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of sexual contact with a student.

According to charging documents, Gaumer and the student engaged in sexual activity between March 1 and March 31, 2022. The student was under the age of 17.

Police said they believe there may be more victims because of the amount of contact he had with students. In addition to teaching, he was also the assistant water polo coach and the teacher liaison for the school's Gay-Straight Alliance.

In a statement, a spokeswoman with the Lindbergh School District said a concerned parent alerted them to inappropriate conduct on May 10. She said district administrators immediately filed a report with the Division of Children’s Services and removed Gaumer from the classroom.

He resigned at the end of the school year, the spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis County Police Detectives at 636-529-8210.

Lindbergh Superintendent Tony Lake sent the following letter to parents:

Dear Lindbergh Community,

As a district we believe it is important to communicate openly with our families, and that is why I am writing today to provide you with information about a sensitive situation.

Today, St. Louis County Police arrested a former Lindbergh High School teacher, and district administrators were notified that the teacher has been charged with two counts of Statutory Sodomy in the Second Degree and one count of Sexual Contact with a Student.

We are deeply troubled by any report alleging that a teacher may have engaged in inappropriate behavior. Our schools are places where students should always feel safe, and we take any allegation of staff misconduct very seriously.

When a parent concern was brought to the district in regard to potential inappropriate conduct, district administrators immediately filed a report with the Division of Children’s Services in compliance with Missouri law, and the teacher was removed from the classroom for the remainder of the school year. We have been in full cooperation with St. Louis County Police and will continue to provide any information or assistance they request.

I cannot state strongly enough that protecting the welfare of all students and providing a safe, secure learning environment is our first priority. If additional relevant information becomes available, the district and authorities will disclose these details as appropriate or permitted by law.

While we are not aware of any additional allegations, I strongly encourage anyone who may have information to contact Lindbergh’s Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Brian McKenney, at bmckenney@lindberghschools.ws or 314-729-2480, and St. Louis County Police Detectives at 636-529-8210.

I understand how important it is for us to communicate openly with you, and I will keep you informed if more details become available.

Sincerely,