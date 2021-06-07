Kool-Aid for Collin: Lindbergh schools rally around student who lost parents, brother

Shortly after the tragedy Dawn Marglous came up with “Kool-aid for Collin” to raise donations and love for Charlie Eckhoff, Collin’s surviving brother

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Students, teachers and parents from Lindbergh Schools are pouring Kool-Aid to shower an eighth-grader with love following the loss of his parents and brother last week.

Shortly after the tragedy Dawn Marglous came up with “Kool-aid for Collin” to raise donations and love for Charlie Eckhoff, Collin’s surviving brother.

Colin and his father Paul died in a single-car crash on the 9600 block of Bent Pine Drive in Sappington last Monday.

The following day, Charlie's mother Tonia Eckhoff died.

The money raised Tuesday will go toward supporting Charlie’s in the future.

“The community is very open to helping during times like this,” Marglous said. “If this happened to my family, I would want the community to help my family. That’s exactly what we do in the Lindbergh family, we help each other.”

Mental Health Consultant Richelle Shorter said love and care is the best thing for Charlie.

“Grief is going to look different in each person,” Shorter said. “So holding him in that space and meeting him where it is. Supporting him, love, encouragement and making sure he's not alone.”