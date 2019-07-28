ST. LOUIS — Lindell Boulevard will remain closed for another two weeks—or more—so crews can fix the massive water main that ruptured this past week.

The 30-inch water main busted open Thursday afternoon, causing a massive crater in the middle of Lindell at Union Drive, which is along the north edge of Forest Park.

The break flooded the road, impacted Forest Park and MetroLink and led to a boil advisory for parts of south St. Louis City, which has since been lifted.

The break was so severe, crews will need to rebuild nearly 100 feet of sewer main.

“These repairs are going to take longer than we initially expected because of the severity of the impact to the sewers,” said Todd Waelterman, the City’s Director of Operations.

The city's Water Division has been working to replace the 30-inch water main and install 70 feet of a new water main.

On Sunday, Metropolitan Sewer District crews began repairing sewer mains impacted by the rupture. The work is expected to continue through the end of the week. Once the sewer mains are fixed, the city’s Street Department will begin repairing the road.

