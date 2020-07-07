Water main break ruptures on Lindell in almost the same spot it did last year

Lindell is closed from Union to Kingshighway along the northeastern edge of Forest Park. It's the same stretch that was closed for a break last year

ST. LOUIS — A water main break has closed a stretch of Lindell along Forest Park – again.

The large break was reported Tuesday morning in St. Louis. The city water department responded to the scene to begin work on fixing the break.

The view from 5 On Your Side's helicopter showed a massive hole in the road with several large pieces of construction equipment on the scene. Water was spilling out onto the road just down the street from the crater.

The issue has forced crews to close Lindell from Union to Kingshighway, which runs along the northeast edge of Forest Park. Drivers should avoid the area.

No other information about this water main break has been released at this time.

A massive water main ruptured in that same spot almost exactly one year ago.

On July 25, 2019, a 30-inch water main busted open, causing a large crater in the middle of Lindell at Union Drive. The break flooded the road, impacted Forest Park, the nearby MetroLink station and led to a boil advisory for parts of south city.

The 2019 break was so severe, crews had to rebuild nearly 100 feet of sewer main. The break forced crews to close the stretch of Lindell for about two weeks to make the fix.