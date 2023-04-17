Lindenwood lacrosse player suffering from traumatic brain injury after being hit by car

A GoFundMe has already surpassed its goal of $50,000 and is nearing $70,000 as of Monday evening.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A freshman at Lindenwood University was hit and injured by a car while returning to his dorm Saturday.

Noah Berger was crossing the road at 12:45 a.m. at North Kingshighway Street and Watson Street just outside Lindenwood's campus in St. Charles when he was struck by a car.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to Tom Wilkinson with the St. Charles Police Department. Police said the driver had the green light and Berger was wearing dark clothing.

Berger suffered a traumatic brain injury and continues to be monitored in the hospital, according to a GoFundMe.

The Minnesota native plays for Lindenwood's men's lacrosse team and has played in eight out of 10 games with the team.

A GoFundMe was created to help the Berger family on Noah's road to recovery following the crash.

"We are asking our community of loved ones for support in raising funds for Noah and his family to help ease some of the financial burdens. Any amount is truly appreciated during this difficult time," the GoFundMe said.

The fundraiser has already surpassed its goal of $50,000 and is nearing $70,000 as of Monday evening.

In an update Monday, Noah's mother Denise Berger posted an update on his condition, "He is finally resting comfortably but has not been awake yet, hoping he will be in the next few days and we will have more answers."