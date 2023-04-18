Growing support for Lindenwood student battling a brain injury after car accident

"You're sitting in a room with your child who's basically asleep," Jim Berger said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST CHARLES, Mo. — His parents say Noah Berger fell in love with lacrosse when he was 8 years old.

During his senior year, the Minnesota teen was tapped captain, helped his team win a state tournament and the talented offensive attackman was named an all-American player. Noah is a finance major who has two siblings.

"He worked his tail off to get where he's at. He used to be the little run on the team. He's now one of the strongest kids on the team," Jim Berger, Noah's father, said.

His parents say shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, Noah was walking across north Kingshighway near Watson Street in St. Charles when a car hit him.

Paramedics rushed the 18-year-old freshman to a hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

"It feels like week. It's been long days," the Lindenwood student's dad said.

His parents remain by his hospital bed.

"You're sitting in a room staring at your child who's asleep basically. There's nothing I can do for him. I wish there was. I would trade spots with him in a heartbeat," Jim said.

His parents say their son was walking back to his dormitory when the car struck him. Investigators say the female driver had the greenlight and Noah wore dark clothing at the time of the accident.

Now, some good news: Noah has improved since paramedics took him to a hospital.

"Noah's a tough kid. He's doing well. He's holding steady. He had a great night last night," added the young man's father.

At this point, many people are pulling for Noah, hoping each passing day gets better for him.

"I saw it on social media. I wish him all the best. He's in my prayers," Kayleb O'Donoghue, a rugby player and senior at Lindenwood University, said.

From Lindenwood to the St. Charles neighborhood where the accident occurred to lacrosse teams around the country, everyone's rooting for Noah.

"The overwhelming support is more than amazing. The doctors keep telling up we're gonna measure his progress in weeks not days, so we'll get there," Jim said.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.