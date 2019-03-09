A man who graduated from Litchfield High School was injured in the Texas shooting rampage over the weekend.

Seven people were killed in the mass shooting in the west Texas towns of Midland and Odessa.

Texas State trooper Chuck Pryor was shot in the face. According to a GoFundMe, he had surgery and was last listed in serious condition.

Below are the latest updates from the GoFundMe,

‘Trooper Pryor is doing well, all things considered. He is no longer intubated, and is in high spirits and surrounded by friends and family. His family is so thankful for all of the support that has been shown to them during this time. A huge thanks to everyone who has donated, shared, or prayed for him and his family so far! Please keep sharing his story, we want to make sure his family doesn’t have to worry about any financial burden from this tragedy thank you all so much!

Trooper Pryor is in stable condition, and he is in good spirits! Hopefully he will be able to go home later on this week. A lot more rest and recovery will be needed, along with prayers! But overall he is doing very well, all things considered.’

The GoFundMe has raised over $43,000.

Litchfield is located about 55 miles from St. Louis.

