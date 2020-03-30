ST. LOUIS — A book exchange in St. Louis' Tower Grove neighborhood has been temporarily converted into a food pantry to help neighbors in need.

The box, normally packed with books, is now filled with pasta, canned goods and even some candy.

"To help our neighbors affected by the COVID-10 crisis, this library is temporarily converted to a Little Free Pantry," a letter taped to the library said. "Take what you need, and if you can, please donate what you can spare! Take care and be safe! --The Librarians."

Little Free Library is a community book-sharing movement that has grown to more than 100,000 tiny libraries worldwide, according to its website.

