With cold air already in place, another round of moisture has pushed into the region and while overall amounts have been light, it is causing slick roads already Sunday morning and could continue into the afternoon.

9:10 a.m.

Unbelievable that no one was hurt in this accident. This photo was taken by the Eureka Fire Protection District and happened on Interstate 44 in Eureka.

8:50 a.m.

Police isn Bel Ridge, are asking all residentst to stay off of the roads, saying they are completely impassable. They also report a fire truck is off the road an in the ditch. Police officers are responding to calls on foot. Police here say "emergency officials cannot get to you!"

8:46 a.m.

Illinois State Police is handling a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 at milepost 107. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are shut down at this time. Traffic is being rerouted off of Interstate 57 southbound at the Centralia exit (Exit 109) and northbound at the Dix exit (Exit 103). Use caution in the area.

8:34 a.m.

Roads in Washington, Missouri are slick. Fire department there warns residents to please stay home.

Roads in Washington, Missouri are slick. Fire department there warns residents to please stay home.

8:22 a.m.

Icy conditions in St. Charles resulted in a potentially dangerous accident involving a St. Charles County officer and his K-9 partner.

But, luckily just minutes later, the department tweeted out this:

This morning, a St. Charles County police officer and his K-9 partner were involved in a single vehicle rollover accident caused by icy road conditions. In two separate incidents, two #SCCPD patrol vehicles slid off the roadways into ditches due to icy road conditions.

8:04 a.m.



We're starting to see more warnings from law enforcement agencies, asking people to stay off the roads if possible.

8:00 a.m.

This picture is from viewer Kathy Elliott. She says she is in the northbound lanes of I270. Exit ramp and roads blocked. She has not moved since 7 am.