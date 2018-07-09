ST. LOUIS — An institution in the Central West End is closing its doors.

In a post on Facebook, Llywelyn's Pub announced that the location on McPherson Avenue will close their doors for good Sunday night.

"To say this is bittersweet would be an understatement," the post said. "We are extremely pleased with the growth of the Llywelyn's brand over the past 20 years, and are enthusiastic to see what the future has in store for our locations in Soulard, St. Charles, Wildwood, Webster Groves and St. Peters."

They are inviting everyone to come to the Central West End location this weekend to celebrate their long history in the area.

© 2018 KSDK