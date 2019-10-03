ST. LOUIS — Great news for a historic metro east theater, a movie is being shot there and it’s starring some of the community's very own residents.

5 On Your Side got a look behind the scenes of "The Galoshes", an anthology film tracing characters who have owned this one pair of rubber boots, from present day back to 1942.

Director Dan Steadman is shooting it all year long with the Circa 87 Actors Workout. Circa 87 Actors Workout is his acting class that takes place in Belleville on Saturdays and in St. Louis on Sundays.

This is Steadman’s ninth film in the Midwest since he moved to the Midwest from L.A.