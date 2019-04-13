ST. LOUIS — Every summer, the top high school football recruits meet up on one field to prove who's the best at their position.

In the past, we've seen guys like Kamryn Babb, Ronnie Perkins and Michael Thompson make the trip to Eugene, Oregon. and now it looks like we may have a few more, starting with Trinity Catholic's Teriyon Cooper.

"It's just a fun way without contact to compete against other guys, work on fundamental skills and just compete against other top players," Cooper said.

But for Cooper, a 4-star recruit, it's not like he needs The Opening — he's tallied 30-plus scholarship offers.

Like Cooper, Lutheran North's Antonio Doyle Jr. is a 4-star recruit and one of the top linebackers in the nation. But a camp like The Opening isn't something he's interested in.

"I feel like I don't need The Nike Opening as far as competing-wise. I'm an on the field type of guy," said Doyle Jr.

Unfortunately, there's a lot of ballers in the St. Louis area who wish they could be in Doyle's shoes, like Lift For Life's Rico Singleton. He said he can ball just like some of the other top recruits.

"I can do the same thing. I can make it out just like they made it out," Singleton said.

Lucky for him, that's where The Nike Open Regional Combine comes into play. He too can earn the stars and a chance to leave St. Louis, because he fears if he doesn't, "you might end up in jail or killed," Singleton said.

Lutheran North's head coach Carl Reed has seen his fair share of talented kids, sending more than 20 kids to play college ball since 2014. He said it's no greater time to be a ball player in St. Louis, especially with the combine in town.

"You know you got to come from behind your twitter account and go out there and make plays against the very best guys," Reed said.

Trinity Christian's head coach, Terrence Curry has also seen his fair share of top recruits. "We're from the Show-Me-State so don't talk about it, just show them," he said.

So for all those kids who think they can play on the biggest stage, all agreed the Regional Combine is where they need to be.

"I feel like they should go in and go hard, compete," Doyle Jr. said.

Cooper said: "If you don't have many looks, go out there against the players that do have looks and you working them, that'll make the people second look at you."

For guys like Singleton, this is the time to earn some respect because it's more than just a few stars by their name.

"I also want to put my city on the map, make sure more kids like me make it out," said Singleton.