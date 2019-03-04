MSD Proposition S fails... A rate increase that would have helped the Metropolitan Sewer District handle flooding on personal property or property owned by businesses came up short Tuesday. Proposition S would have raised the average customer's bill by $2.25 each month. It was shot down Tuesday in St. Louis and St. Louis County by about six percent, or 7,500 votes. For all the other election results in our area, click here.

Police are looking for a man they said stole a woman's car, kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her in Florissant... Police said a woman was getting out of her car on Dove Drive in Florissant at around 12:30 Tuesday morning when she was approached by a man holding a gun. She said the man demanded her keys then forced her into the passenger seat of the car, drove to an ATM, made her withdraw money. She says he then sexually assaulted her. He’s described as a man in his 20’s, about 6-feet tall, 150 pounds with dreadlocks. He was wearing a black skull cap and gray mask. Anyone with information should contact Florissant police.

How about a smile... if you don't know their music, then we don't know what to say, but 70's supergroup ABBA is back, and releasing a new song later this year. ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus says fans can expect the tune "in September or October" from the four-member Swedish pop group that broke up 37 years ago. The band will be playing the River City Casino & Hotel Event Center Friday, June 28th, 2019 for a one night show!

A couple of Hollywood stars will be in a Boston courtroom today... facing the judge for their roles in that college admissions scam that prosecutors have called operation varsity blues. Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are accused of paying thousands of dollars to get their daughters into elite colleges. The money was used to bribe coaches and to help cheat on college entrance tests.

And lastly.. High fives at Clarksburg High School in Maryland... Senior Sienna Williams just found out she's been admitted to every Ivy League except one. Dartmouth wait-listed the 18-year-old aspiring astronaut with a 4.8 weighted GPA. In addition to Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Cornell, Brown, Columbia, and the University of Pennsylvania; Williams is being courted by MIT, Duke, Maryland and Virginia Tech.

Ozzie Smith talks Opening Day in St. Louis

In one day, advance sales of the Marvel film have set major records and crashed websites.

Read more >

In honor of the Cardinals home opener against the San Diego Padres, the restaurant is offering two special burgers.

Read more >

One woman thought she was alone in finding out through a DNA test that her 'father' wasn't her real father. Turns out, it's more common than you think.

Read More >