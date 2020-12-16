'We want to give them the best life' | Local charity raising money for senior pet sanctuary

“We don’t want senior pets who have been in their homes their entire life dies in a shelter. We want to give them the best life"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — There is one week left to help save dozens of senior pets from ending their lives in a kennel or being euthanized.

The Wet Nose Project, a St. Louis County charity, is selling candles to raise money for its senior hospice sanctuary Second Chance Ranch. The sanctuary is a collaboration between the Wet Nose Project and nonprofit Clare's House.

“We don’t want those senior dogs who have been in their homes their entire life dies in a shelter,” Co-founder Tracy Rumpf said. “We want to give them the best life for the rest of the life they have.”

Every year, 1.2 million senior pets are surrendered and euthanized, and organizers said they want to make sure our local pets live out the last of their days in bliss.

The charity has teamed up with Candle Opera in Eureka to make candles that you get in exchange for a $30 donation.

The non-profit is looking to raise $40,000 and sell 500 candles.

“Just seeing that love match and connection between animal and human and being able to give them love is what makes our sanctuary complete,” Amy Yemm, co-founder said.

The sanctuary is on track to open in the spring of 2021 and initially house up to 25 animals.