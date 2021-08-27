Require or recommend? How local colleges are handling the COVID-19 vaccine for students and staff

Some local universities are mandating the shot, while others are motivating students to get the vaccine.

ST. LOUIS — The fall semester is underway at college campuses in the St. Louis region. The lone exception is Washington University, which gets started on Monday, Aug. 30.

WashU is mandating students and staff to get the vaccine for the fall semester. St. Louis University, Webster University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville are also requiring the shot.

The schools join a growing list of colleges across the country to mandate the vaccine. Roughly 800 colleges have such a requirement, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.

According to a spokesperson for SLU, 96% of students are fully vaccinated. The other students are either partially vaccinated or have a religious or medical exemption.

WashU and Webster University weren't able to provide the percentage of students vaccinated. However, WashU appears to have a stronger stance when it comes to students and staff who refuse to comply with the school's policy. The following is posted on the university's website:

"What will happen if I refuse to get vaccinated?

Faculty and staff who fail to meet applicable deadlines will be prohibited from accessing university facilities and will be subject to immediate unpaid suspension. If vaccination or exemption is not obtained, the individual will be subject to further measures, including termination of employment. Students who fail to meet applicable deadlines will be prohibited from accessing university facilities and participating in university activities and programs. Students will be administratively withdrawn from their courses and will not be permitted to register for classes. Students who have been assigned to Residential Life Housing will have their housing contract terminated."

A spokesperson for Webster University said there has been little pushback from students about its vaccine requirement. He also said students who aren't vaccinated can still attend class but will need to wear a mask and be routinely tested.

SIUE told 5 On Your Side that unvaccinated students will be tested weekly for COVID-19.

Lindenwood is also requiring students to provide a negative test 72 hours prior to entering the campus.

Lindenwood is among a handful of local colleges recommending the vaccine rather than requiring it. Harris-Stowe, University of Missouri-St. Louis and St. Louis Community College are also using this strategy.

Several schools are offering incentives for students to get vaccinated. Lindenwood and STLCC will credit $100 to student accounts if they can provide proof of vaccination. UMSL is giving away $25,000 worth of gift cards to students entered in a drawing. Fifty vaccinated students will each win a $500 Visa Gift Card.