ST. LOUIS — With the weather changing, many people are getting sick. You might ask yourself, “should I stay home or toughen it out at work?”

“It’s better to take care of yourself first and foremost,” said Dan Temperly, manager of services analytics team at World Wide Technology.

At World Wide Technology, workers can be both. The company has teamed up with Mercy to have a clinic at work.

Employees can see a doctor or nurse for no additional cost and can even go during work hours. They said it’s a win-win.

“I encourage a lot of my team members to come here to the clinic if they feel sick,” said Temperly.

“The loss in productivity for an employee to take a day off or half a day off to go to their primary care physician, or go to a specialist or get a test done, all of those hours being away from the office and losing productivity,” Dr. Jeff Atkins, the lead physician for Mercy at Work Clinic for Worldwide Technology said.

All patient records are still confidential. If you are too sick, the doctors at the clinic can send you home or suggest you go to the hospital.