GLEN CARBON, Ill. — The Cub Scout Pack 4034 in Glen Carbon is hosting a virtual food drive due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The scouts recorded a video asking everyone who is quarantined to make a donation to the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

In the video, the scouts ask the community to make a monetary donation through this link.

Colin Listner, the pack’s den leader, said after talking with his son about the impact the virus has had on him and the rest of the community, they came up with the idea.

"That got me thinking of how we can get scouts involved, without risking exposure to the virus, and that's where we thought to make the video,” he said.

So far, the scouts have raised $200, which will provide 804 meals for people in need, according to the foodbank.

Click here if you’d like to make a donation.

Related Stories