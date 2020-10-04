ST. LOUIS — The Ric Louis Experience is coming to a screen near you, at least it should be while we continue to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just keep people glued to their phone,” social media DJ Ric Louis said. “Put it on speaker phone or Bluetooth and sit back.”

The DJ is keeping spirits high and the party going as many places are under stay-at-home orders.

He’s normally a karaoke DJ at St. Louis Happy Hour Bar and Grill.

“Longest running karaoke host in north county,” Louis added.

While sidelined, he’s bringing good vibes and good music to everyone on Facebook Live.

“It’s uplifting,” he said. “It’s not so much about me, it’s about giving back what they are giving me.”

He plays everything from the classics to the new hits. He even spins vinyl too. For him, it’s about appreciating the little things.

“It’s such a cherished gift to be able to get with friends,” he said.

Tune into the party Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. He has a gospel show on Sundays at noon. Search “Ric Louis” or “Ric Louis Experiment” on Facebook to find the party. Louis is looking forward to the big party when everyone is together again.

“The party will be absolutely amazing when everything is done and we are good again,” Louis said. “It’s going to be a party, party.”

