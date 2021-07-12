Local family recounts chance encounter with Bob Dole in Washington

“It was very warm, and friendly, and welcoming,” said Katz. “Bob Dole was just sitting there shaking hands."

BALLWIN, Mo. — Before he was a Presidential candidate or even a Senator, Bob Dole was a soldier who served in World War II.

In his later years, he became an honor flight ambassador which lead to a memorable encounter for one St. Louis family.

“My dad, Albert Katz, was in World War II," said Janet Katz.

His medals may now sit on a mantle, but Janet Katz couldn’t be prouder of her father’s service to our country.

“He didn’t even talk about it for most of his life,” said Katz.

However, that changed after an honor flight to Washington D.C. when he opened up to a familiar face.

“It was cute,” said Katz. “It was just a nice moment to share with Bob Dole.”

While she snapped a few pictures, the old soldiers sat side by side swapping stories.

“It was very warm, and friendly, and welcoming,” said Katz. “Bob Dole was just sitting there shaking hands. It was like talking to anybody that you admire and like. He was just a friendly person out enjoying the day.”

Since that day, both Pvt. Katz and Sen. Dole have passed away.

“It’s always sad to see someone go,” said Katz.

That’s why she said it’s so important to stop and reflect the same way those soldiers did on that day in DC.

“So many from the World War II generation are now lost forever,” said Katz. “They had very neat stories and were very interesting people.”