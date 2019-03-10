WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — How many landscapers do you know who cross their legs while mowing in a pink shirt with a pony tail?

“it’s a boutique lawn service,” said Kassie O’Brien.

If you’ve ever driven through Webster Groves, chances are you’ve done a double take after seeing O’Brien pull up in her big truck and unload her big equipment, all by her big girl self.

“I used to be kind of self-conscious about it but now I just enjoy it,” she laughed.

Still, she notices the stares she gets.

“Sometimes I’ll be at a stoplight and I’ll see a guy looking at my truck and then they look, and they’ll see who’s driving it and they’re like what?” she said.

She knows being the boss of her own landscaping company isn’t all that conventional.

“I get a lot of you know thumbs up and you know yeah,” she said. “Little boys want to climb on my truck it’s cute. But little girls will look at me like oh right,” she explained.

O’Brien has always been the outdoor, physical type. She grew up an athlete and served our country in The Gulf War.

Initially, she took a job in insurance, but couldn’t stand being inside at a desk job. So, she asked a friend if she could work for her landscaping company for a while.

“Well a year turned into never going back inside,” she laughed.

Twenty years later, she has so many clients she doesn’t advertise.

“I don’t want anyone calling me I have too much work,” she smiled.

I guess that just means you’ll have to get in line if you want this wonder woman to cut your lawn.

