ST. LOUIS — Lawmakers from Missouri and Illinois released statements following the death of Senator John McCain. He was 81.

McCain was battling brain cancer and announced Friday that he was ending his treatment.

Statement from Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03):

“Today, the world has lost a great American hero. Senator John McCain served our nation for more than half a century, dedicating his life as a distinguished member of the United States Navy and the United States Senate. Please join me in keeping his wife Cindy and his loving family in your thoughts and prayers this evening.”

Statement from Congressman John Shimkus (R-Ill.):

“Senator John McCain devoted his life to the country he loved and served as the very model of a warrior and statesman. The legacy of his many decades of public service left no question that he unapologetically put country first. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, and our nation that now mourns his passing.”

Statement from Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL):

"My heart is heavy today as I join countless Americans across our country in mourning the loss of one of our nation's greatest leaders and statesmen, one of my personal heroes, Senator John McCain. Throughout his life – as a Naval Aviator, a Prisoner of War who endured years of torture, a Congressman, and a six-term Senator – John repeatedly showed how anything is possible when armed with determination, a deep sense of patriotism and an unbreakable will.

Submit “His refusal to give up in the face of adversity inspired me when I was a mission-less helicopter pilot with no legs recovering at Walter Reed. In fact, I met him there for the first time when he visited us Wounded Warriors. He joked that he and I both flew into a missile and that didn’t take much skill. It’s what you do afterwards that matters. His unyielding optimism showed me there was a way to continue serving my country and to advance the core values of the nation that we both fought to protect. His integrity and commitment to putting country above all else as an elected official is an example I have tried to embrace during the comparatively short time I have had the honor of holding political office. “I will forever treasure the privilege of working with John McCain in the Senate—even if it was only for a short time—and I will be forever grateful for the sacrifices he made in service to the greatest country the world has ever known. I hope the heights he reached and the life he led can be a lesson to us all about the power of perseverance and the ability of every American to overcome any challenge and make our country a better place.”

Congressman Lacy Clay via Twitter:

In memory of a brave American who served with honor and courage. He put country ahead of party. Rest in power. #JohnMcCain #hero #leadership #publicservice

