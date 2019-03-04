UNION, Mo. — A man who invented the nation's first hybrid LED street light was named "Inventor of the Year" by a large HVAC publication for a new furnace which could save you a lot of money.

Allen Coggins is up and running with his new furnace, Thermasi.

It uses heat panels and can save you up to 40% on your electric bill.

"We are building the world’s first high-efficiently thermal mass furnace in Union, Missouri. If someone is paying upwards of $14- to 15-hundred to heat their home, we can do it for about $7- or 8-hundred,” said Allen Coggins

Allen has his whole family is working on this project including his wife Jennifer

“I’m so proud of him for so many reasons but this is just one more,” said Jenniffer Coggins.

It doesn’t need a flue and it doesn’t emit any carbon monoxide gases.

“Electric heating technology hasn’t changed in the last 100 years until now,” Allen Coggins said