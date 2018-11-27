Zack Tucker is the founder of Good Meets World.

His company takes the guesswork out of giving to charities.

"Owners know giving back is the right thing to do. They know its popular right now and the popular we are that arm that make it easy for them to give. We want to take this from St. Louis to across the nation so when a business owner starts a company and thinks I need to be giving back they think of good meets world," said Zach Tucker.

You can get more information at goodmeetsworld.com.

© 2018 KSDK