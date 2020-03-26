ST. LOUIS — Grants from the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund totaling nearly $370,000 were given to 16 nonprofit organizations serving St. Louisans who are affected by the coronavirus.
The COVID-19 Regional Response Fund was created and funded by a coalition of area foundations, businesses and individual donors, according to a press release.
An advisory council of health experts, foundation partners and corporate and community representatives awarded funds to the following organizations:
Aging
- Aging Ahead: elder services and food delivery
- Cardinal Ritter Senior Services: basic needs, mental health, and isolation
- St. Louis Area Agency on Aging: nutrition, transportation and other services
Basic Needs
- Catholic Charities: coordinate agencies providing unmet and emerging needs
- Community Action Agency of St. Louis County: rent, mortgage, utility, and food assistance
- Connections to Success: access to technology, food, transportation, occurring because of a job loss
- Metro Trans Umbrella Group: food and toiletries, and address social isolation for transgender adults
- Salvation Army: food, supplies, shelter
- St. Francis Community Services: therapy, legal aid and case management
- Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis: nutrition and isolation and low-income rent and utilities
Child Care
- United for Children: nutrition and childcare for emergency and essential personnel
Disabilities Services
- Paraquad: emotional support and communication for families and caregivers
Food Insecurity
- Operation Food Search: food for children and families
- St. Louis Area Food Bank: provide food given network disruptions
Mental and Behavioral Health
- Alive & Well Communities: basic services, mental health, and isolation
- Behavioral Health Network: uninsured adults, homeless without phones
Contributions are being accepted for both the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund and Gateway Resilience Fund, which will assist employees and owners of restaurants, bars and shops affected by the coronavirus.
Click here for more information.
