ST. LOUIS — Grants from the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund totaling nearly $370,000 were given to 16 nonprofit organizations serving St. Louisans who are affected by the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 Regional Response Fund was created and funded by a coalition of area foundations, businesses and individual donors, according to a press release.

An advisory council of health experts, foundation partners and corporate and community representatives awarded funds to the following organizations:

Aging

Aging Ahead: elder services and food delivery

Cardinal Ritter Senior Services: basic needs, mental health, and isolation

St. Louis Area Agency on Aging: nutrition, transportation and other services

Basic Needs

Catholic Charities: coordinate agencies providing unmet and emerging needs

Community Action Agency of St. Louis County: rent, mortgage, utility, and food assistance

Connections to Success: access to technology, food, transportation, occurring because of a job loss

Metro Trans Umbrella Group: food and toiletries, and address social isolation for transgender adults

Salvation Army: food, supplies, shelter

St. Francis Community Services: therapy, legal aid and case management

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis: nutrition and isolation and low-income rent and utilities

Child Care

United for Children: nutrition and childcare for emergency and essential personnel

Disabilities Services

Paraquad: emotional support and communication for families and caregivers

Food Insecurity

Operation Food Search: food for children and families

St. Louis Area Food Bank: provide food given network disruptions

Mental and Behavioral Health

Alive & Well Communities: basic services, mental health, and isolation

Behavioral Health Network: uninsured adults, homeless without phones

Contributions are being accepted for both the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund and Gateway Resilience Fund, which will assist employees and owners of restaurants, bars and shops affected by the coronavirus.

